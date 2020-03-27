Hundreds of small earthquakes detected after last week’s temblor

STATELINE, Nev. — More than 200 small earthquakes have been detected after a 4.5 magnitude jolt hit on Friday evening near the south end of Prison Hill just north of the Douglas County line.

The largest of the aftershocks was a magnitude 3.2 temblor around 7:50 p.m. Saturday that could be felt across Western Nevada.

After a 12-hour break, the spot started shaking again with two small temblors at 5:44 and 6:32 a.m. Thursday.

An estimated 6,800 people reported feeling Friday’s earthquake, initially reported as 5.0 magnitude, that struck in southern Carson City at around 6:33 p.m. near the bottom of Prison Hill.

There were 420 responses for the largest of 200 aftershocks, one with magnitude 3.2 reported by the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno.

The main earthquake occurred at a depth of five miles beneath the surface of northern Carson Valley, near the southwest flank of Prison Hill.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said that none of the district’s stations reported any damage.

Multiple people called 911 as a result of the quake.

Carson Valley Medical Center reported no issues and no injuries were reported.

Residents across Carson Valley felt Friday’s quake, which had a rolling quality as it propagated across the region.

The earthquake knocked items off shelves at a southern Carson City supermarket.

In its wake, Nevada Department of Transportation bridge inspectors fanned out across the region to check all 32 bridges for possible damage.

State transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said inspectors found no visible damage to columns, beams and decks from the quake.

East Fork emergency personnel also conducted a survey of the region and found no damage.

“The earthquake is in an area that has experienced earthquake swarm behavior, on-and-off, for several years,” Ken Smith, seismic network manager at the Nevada Seismological Laboratory at the University of Nevada, Reno, said. “There have been about two dozen ongoing small aftershocks which is expected for an event of this size.”

According to the Nevada Seismological Laboratory, the quake was felt as far away as the Sacramento Valley, Merced and Fresno. Light shaking was reported in Carson City.

“Both the rate of aftershocks and the chance of a larger event are expected to decrease in the days and weeks following last week’s earthquake,” Smith said.

The Nevada-Eastern California border region has a history of large damaging earthquakes and citizens should always consider earthquake preparedness. Information is available at the Great Nevada Shakeout website or at http://www.readywashoe.com.