Hyatt bringing back local discounts

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Residents asked and the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe answered. The resort is bringing back perks for locals. They’ve reestablished a locals discount at the Lone Eagle Grille and provided an entirely new menu of discounts.

Starting April 15 locals can take advantage of the following discounts by presenting their IVGID picture pass:

Monday Locals Night: Every Monday night from 5-7 p.m. at the Lone Eagle Grille, locals can receive 20% off the restaurant lounge menu.

10% Off Daily Dining: If you can’t make it in at a specific time, the local 10% discount has you covered on all food and beverages daily at any of Hyatt’s restaurants, including Tahoe Provisions.

15% off Rooms & Discounted Resort Fee: The Hyatt is offering 15% off rooms. Locals and a friend can also benefit from 50% off daily resort fees.

10% off Stillwater Spa: Monday through Thursday, locals can receive 10% off spa treatments.

“It’s our gratitude, your reward,” General Manager, Pascal Dupuis said, announcing the discounts.

Although the Hyatt is postponing its renovation for at least two years, Dupuis said, that doesn’t mean they aren’t doing anything. Customers will notice changes, from mattresses to the lobby furniture.

The Hyatt recently opened their new Italian restaurant, Osteria Sierra, where the Sierra Café used to be.

In the coming months, they’re planning on placing a cryo-tank in the spa. The pier will have a brand new bar for the summer.

The Hyatt has also installed a private bar available to rent for parties and events.