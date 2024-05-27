Hyatt hosts Elemental Immersion fundraiser to benefit Tahoe Family Solutions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – In honor of Global Wellness Day, the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is holding an Elemental Immersion fundraiser to benefit Tahoe Family Solutions, a non-profit that offers community-based services including education, mental health services, and youth development.

“We are thrilled to welcome our community for an Elemental Immersion event for Global Day of Wellness,” said Julie Orblych, Director of Spa and Wellness at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. “The event will feature a morning filled with unique wellness activities designed to showcase our beautiful North Lake Tahoe location. It will also give attendees the tools and practices they can use every day on their journey to well-being.”

The June 8 event begins at 10 a.m. at the resort’s lakeside ballroom with a restorative breath-work session led by Brooke Haley, a registered yoga teacher and reiki practitioner. It will focus on empowering individuals toward improved health and wellness. Haley will use yoga and breath-work to create a powerful mind, body, and soul experience.

Then Haley will lead an intention-based cold plunge into Lake Tahoe.

International Academy of Sound Healing practitioner Gyongyver Ridenour will continue the wellness experience with a 45-minute sound bath. Participants will be surrounded by the sounds of wind, flutes, gongs, and Tibetan Bowls that produce vibrational acoustics to help cleanse and clear out over-activity of the mind, and encourage a sense of presence and balance.

Afterward, there will be mocktails and health-minded snacks.

The event is open to ages 13 years and older.

There is no fee, but a $10 donation to Tahoe Family Solutions is suggested.

Reservations are required at https://hyattcommunityunity.eventbrite.com .

Please bring a yoga mat, towel, and swimsuit.

For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, visit https://www.hyatt.com or call (775) 832-1234.