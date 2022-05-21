Hyatt in Incline announces new treatment menu at Stillwater Spa

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe, announces a new treatment menu at the award-winning Stillwater Spa & Salon. The new menu features customized treatment journeys that focus on the guest’s overall intention for their spa experience.

“We are thrilled to unveil a brand-new service menu at Stillwater Spa. The menu features holistic healing practices such as aromatherapy and Ayurveda paired with modern approaches for an elevated spa experience,” said Julie Orblych, director of spa and wellness at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “My talented team and I have worked hard to create a menu of spa experiences designed to focus on wellness intentions. Rather than providing a list of traditional services, the menu matches guests with the services that best fit their overall wellness goals, whether that’s finding a sense of calm or balance from a massage, or seeing a glowing or hydrated result from a facial.”

Stillwater Spa’s updated service menu features five new massages guided by intention including “Balancing,” “Calm,” “Immunity,” “Renew,” “Love,” and “Unity.”

The “Balancing” massage uses Ayurveda dosha balancing techniques while utilizing warm herbal-infused oil. The “Calm” intention massage is designed to promote a sense of overall wellbeing with aromatherapy featuring lavender bergamot, clary sage, and chamomile to comfort and calm. The “Immunity” intention utilizes a relaxing massage that incorporates essential oils traditionally used to boost the immune system, and the “Renew” service is ideal for travel fatigue with refreshing and invigorating aromatherapy. Finally, the “Love” service inspires self-care and is designed to encourage a sense of joy, and “Unity” is a couples’ massage designed to enhance overall balance of the mind, body, and soul.

Each massage option can be enhanced with a deep tissue muscle renewal, or the application of CBD oil to help further relieve muscle pain or tension.

The new facial options include the “Indulgence” anti-aging facial that features a protein-rich caviar and powerful marine actives to firm and refine skin tone. “The Ultimate Hydrafacial” treatment includes lymphatic drainage, LED light therapy, and a hydrating algae gel mask.

The “Rejuvenate” facial option uses Intraceuticals Oxygen to naturally cool and calm the skin followed by the application of concentrated serums, and the “Glow” option features a super charge of Vitamin C combined with an AlphaBeta® Professional Peel System.

Guests can also select from two signature experiences. The “Peace” signature experience includes a stress relieving neck, shoulder, scalp and focused foot massage while wrapped in warm linens steep in an herbal detox infusion. The “Harmony” signature experience incorporates the use of a bioacoustics mat, which delivers low frequency sound pulsations designed to provide a deep acoustic massage for joint and tissue relaxation.

Additionally, Stillwater Spa offers a selection of updated body treatments. The services include the “Refresh” body treatment consisting of a full body exfoliation followed by a hydrating moisturizer; the “Relief” body treatment which includes a powerful blend of water-soluble broad-spectrum CBD, and flotation therapy sessions utilizing “Pearl,” the resort’s spacious float orb.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-886-6745.