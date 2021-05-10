Hyatt in Incline hosting career fair on Tuesday

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a career fair from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11.

The resort is currently seeking full-time, part-time, and seasonal employees in a variety of positions.

“We are excited to host a career fair and to welcome new members to the Hyatt Lake Tahoe team,” said Melissa Rousse, area director of human resources in a press release. “This is a great opportunity for local residents to begin a fulfilling Hyatt career with many benefits and employee perks. We are looking for excited and motivated candidates in several departments ranging from food and beverage to security and recreation.”

A full list of open positions can be found by visiting http://bit.ly/LTJobFair . Candidates are asked to fill out an online application in advance of the career fair through the site.

The career fair will take place in the resort’s Regency Ballroom. It will be set-up with socially-distanced procedures in place and masks will be required at all times. Parking validation will be provided for career fair attendees.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.