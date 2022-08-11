Hyatt in Incline recognized as a top resort in western US

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village.

Provided/Hyatt

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has been named among the “Top 15 Resort Hotels in the Western United States” in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards. The awards recognize the best of the best in the travel industry from destinations and hotels to tour operators and airports.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with such a prestigious honor as Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Award,” said Michael Murphy, general manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, the only full-service waterfront resort in North Lake Tahoe. “In addition to our premier location right on the lake, our dedicated team of colleagues works hard to ensure an unforgettable getaway for each and every one of our guests. This award is testament to the world-class service and travel experience available right here at our beautiful North Lake Tahoe resort.”

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino was ranked fourth as part of the 2022 World’s Best Awards. The full list can be found by visiting: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/the-best-resorts-in-the-western-united-states-2022

The award winners are determined based on a reader survey of hundreds of thousands of travelers. The survey includes a variety of categories including hotels, islands, outfitters, national parks, airlines, tour operators, destinations, and more. More details about the survey methodology can be found by visiting: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best/survey-methodology .

For more information about Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.