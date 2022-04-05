Hyatt partners with Incline Education Fund for makerspace project

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has partnered with the Incline Education Fund to help build a Makerspace for Incline Elementary School children.

The resort has raised $5,000 for the Makerspace project and plans to announce several additional activities this year to raise further funds.

“Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe has worked with Incline schools on many projects throughout the years and we understand the importance of investing in our local schools in order to help children succeed and thrive,” said Kressa Olguin, area director of marketing for Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. “By helping to fund the new makerspace project, we feel this is another way to help support the wellbeing of local children by creating a hands-on, creative, and collaborative learning environment.”

The IES Makerspace is a fun and engaging classroom that will provide local students with an opportunity to develop an authentic understanding of STEM topics, with an emphasis on robotics and coding. The Makerspace provides a hands-on learning experience designed to improve student’s creativity, critical thinking, collaboration and communication skills.

“The Makerspace will fulfill our goal of providing all of our students with access to a high-quality STEM program that will help to prepare them for jobs of the future,” said Dan Zimmerman, Incline Elementary School principal.





So far, the resort has raised $5,000 for the project through its Haunted Hotel community event which took place last October. The resort is also planning multiple events in 2022 to raise additional funds for Incline Schools, including a “Bike-a-thon” where Hyatt employees will raise money for Incline Education Fund programs by riding Peloton bikes for 24 hours straight.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call 775-832-1234.