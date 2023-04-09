Hyatt Regency announces April elemental immersion experiences for guests, local residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino will host the April Elemental Immersion Experiences for guests and local residents throughout the month of April. The events will feature a full day of wellness experiences ranging from a cold water plunge in Lake Tahoe, a breath work class, sound healing, and more. Guests will also be able to enjoy the resort’s amenities throughout the day.

“We are thrilled to continue to provide the unique Elemental Immersion Experience for our guests and local community,” said director of spa and wellness Julie Orblych. “We are working with local wellness experts to provide a full day of incredible experiences that will provide a transformative journey for all attendees.”

The Elemental Immersion Experiences will take place Saturday, April 8 and Saturday, April 22 with a check-in time at 9:30 a.m. The morning will commence with a breath work class at 10 a.m., followed by a cold-water immersion in the lake led by Brooke Haley.

Haley is a certified RYT-Yoga teacher and Reiki Master who uses her vast knowledge of the earliest Yoga traditions to create a powerful mind, body, and soul experience. Following the Lake Tahoe immersion, lunch will be served and will feature a wellness-inspired menu in the resort’s Lone Eagle Grille.

The events will continue in the afternoon with a sound healing class at 2 p.m. Led by Gyongyver Rindour, the sound healing session will focus on returning to the elements of nature through the sounds of water, wind, flutes, gongs, Tibetan Bowls and more.

Rindour’s vibrational medicine is designed to help cleanse and clear out overactivity of the mind and body in order to help participants be more present and balanced.

The events will conclude with an inspirational burning ceremony at the pool firepit in which guests can rid the past to open space and manifest positivity for the future.

Registration for the Elemental Immersion Experience is required and can be made by calling the Stillwater Spa directly at 775-886-6745.