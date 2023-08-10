Hyatt Regency celebrates National S’mores Day
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – In celebration of National S’mores Day, Executive Pastry Chef at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, Jeremy Moore, is sharing a recipe for his signature s’mores trifle.
The trifle includes a mixture of home-made marshmallow fluff and chocolate mousse accented by graham cracker crumbles and chocolate cake pieces.
See the receipt below:
Step 1: Chocolate Mousse
8 oz or 1 1/3 cup chocolate (dark, milk, or white)
Egg yolks from 4 large eggs
2 – 1/4 cups sugar
Egg whites from 3 eggs
2 3/4 cups heavy cream
Instructions:
- Poor the heavy cream into a bowl and whip it with a whisk until you have a stiff peak whip cream.
- In a separate bowl, add the egg yolks and the first batch of sugar (1/4 cup) and mix until the eggs are light and fluffy.
- In a third separate bowl, mix the egg whites and second batch of sugar (1/4 cup) until the mixture is very fluffy.
- After the mixtures are completed, it’s time to melt the chocolate. I recommend using a double boiler for gentle heat, but a small stovetop pot will also work.
- Once the chocolate is melted, it’s time to combine egg mixtures. Start first by folding the egg yolk mixture and egg white mixture together. It is important to work fast and scrape the bowl as you go.
- Then, fold the melted chocolate into the egg mixture, again scraping the bowl as you work.
- Finally, fold the whip cream into the mixture in thirds. Do not overmix this step – it is alright to leave a little whip cream showing.
Step 2: Marshmallow Fluff
Egg whites from 4 eggs
2 cups corn syrup
2 cups powdered sugar
Instructions:
- Whip the egg whites and corn syrup together until a stiff peak has formed.
- Slowly whisk in the powdered sugar and whip until smooth
Step 3: Assembling S’more Trifle
Diced chocolate cake pieces (this can be pre-made or store bought)
Graham crackers crumbs
Instructions:
- Once the mousse and marshmallow fluff are complete, it is time to assemble the trifle
- In a glass bowl or cup, place a layer of diced chocolate cake
- Pipe a layer of the chocolate mousse on top of the cake
- Sprinkle a layer of graham cracker crumbs on top of the mousse
- Repeat this process until you reach the top of the cup/bowl and then top with the marshmallow fluff
- For best results, use a torch to burn the marshmallow fluff
