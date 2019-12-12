Hyatt Regency home to giant gingerbread advent calendar

The Hyatt Regency is the home toa giant gingerbread advent calendar.

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is home to an oversized gingerbread advent calendar this holiday season.

Each day, the advent calendar will be opened to reveal special prizes for the guests.

“The holiday season is a very special time here at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe and we are very excited to celebrate with our guests,” said Alan Kubler, executive chef at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in a press release. “The gingerbread advent calendar has been created from scratch by our talented culinary team and features hundreds of pounds of butter, flour, and sugar. Every day, we will open the advent calendar to reveal a fun and exciting amenity to help our guests celebrate the holidays.”

The calendar was spearheaded by Head Pastry Chef Jeremy Moore and created by the resort’s culinary team. It was made using 300 pounds of bread flour, 160 pounds of butter, 120 pounds of brown sugar, 150 ounces of ground ginger, 15 gallons of molasses, 200 pounds of powdered sugar, 60 pounds of egg whites, 20 pounds of marshmallows, and 20 pounds of rice krispie treats.

Every day at 9 a.m., a compartment will be opened to reveal the day’s prize for hotel guests and a raffle item for the day. The daily prizes will be available for all guests.

