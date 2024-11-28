Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe announces afternoon tea at Osteria Sierra

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a new Afternoon Tea service, launching at Osteria Sierra this month.

“Afternoon tea offers a serene moment to relax, featuring a premier selection of teas paired with exquisite culinary creations from our talented team,” said William Stout, Food and Beverage Director at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe. “We are looking forward to providing our guests with a one-of-a-kind dining experience and elevated service at our resort.”

The Afternoon Tea will feature home-baked scones, pastries and sandwiches. The pastry menu is curated by Executive Pastry Chef Sahid Khan and includes a lemon meringue tartlet, pistachio financier, raspberry macarons and honey almond cake. The sandwich selections include a black truffle & egg salad, roasted prime angus beef, and a smoked salmon and cucumber option.

The Afternoon Tea will be available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays between 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by visiting the link below: https://www.exploretock.com/osteria-sierra

Osteria Sierra is located in the main resort building next to Tahoe Provisions. The restaurant, previously named Sierra Café, has been transformed through a renovation to feature new décor and seating. For dinner, the restaurant serves elevated dining with Italian and Alpine themes, complete with house-made pasta, and Italian specialties such

as a burrata e pomodori with a pistachio pesto and a fresh creste de gallo with guanciale and black garlic.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit Hyattregencylaketahoe.com, or call (775) 832-1234