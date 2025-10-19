Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe announces haunted carnival benefiting Incline Education Fund

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort announces the return of its Haunted Carnival for Halloween 2025. This family-friendly event promises a night of fun while raising funds for the Incline Education Fund’s “Step Up for STEM” program.

“We are so excited to welcome our local community and resort guests to the Haunted Carnival this Halloween,” said Andrew De Lapp, resort manager at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “Guests of all ages can enjoy carnival games, crafts, tasty treats, and Halloween-themed activities, all while supporting a fantastic local organization.”

The Haunted Carnival will take place on Friday, October 31, between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the resort’s Regency Ballroom. The price of entry is a $10 donation and includes five carnival tickets that can be used for games and activities. Additional tickets will be available for $1 each. Validation will be provided for the resort’s self-parking lot.

Guests can enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities including a bouncy house, photo booth, as well as classic carnival treats such as popcorn and cotton candy. Additionally, the event will host a scary haunted house designed for older children and adults.

All proceeds from the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe’s Haunted Carnival will be donated to Incline Education Fund’s “Step Up for STEM” program. Through community support and recently-awarded grants, the program has funded the launch of the makerspace program at Incline Elementary School, a robotics program at Incline Middle School, and an

engineering and entrepreneurship program at Incline High School. For more information about the program, please visit https://www.inclineeducationfund.org/program/step-up-for-stem/ . For questions about the Haunted Carnival, email TahoeAdventures@hyatt.com .

For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call (775) 832-1234.