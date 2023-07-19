Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe receives Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ Choice Award

Beach at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village has received the 2023 Readers’ Choice Award from Travel + Leisure, and national magazine covering travel around the globe. Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe has been recognized as a “Favorite Resort in the West” based on a readers’ survey.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive such an esteemed travel recognition as Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ Choice Award,” said Kressa Olguin, area director of marketing at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “As winners are determined by feedback from actual travelers, this honor underscores the exceptional and unparalleled experience that defines our beautiful North Lake Tahoe resort.”

Travel + Leisure’s Readers’ Choice Award is based on opinions and experiences of the publication’s readers and travelers. Every year the magazine conducts its World’s Best Awards Survey and asks readers to share their travel experiences and opinions on the top hotels, resorts, cities, islands, and more. Readers are asked to rate hotels based on their rooms/facilities, location, service, food, and value.

The resort received a reader score of 88.00. The award is a reflection of those who have personally experienced all that Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has to offer.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino offers a year-round getaway nestled in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shores of North America’s largest alpine lake. The resort features a 500-foot private beach where guests can rent boats, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards, or relax in luxury cabanas or beach chairs.

It also invites guests to experience the natural beauty of the area through its Tahoe Adventures program led by a team of adventure and wellness specialists. The program is available year-round and features a robust menu of activities that showcase the Tahoe outdoors including yoga on the beach, movement and meditation sessions in the resort’s heated outdoor pool, archery and hatchet throwing classes, and several guided hike options to popular area trails.

The resort is also home to the award-winning Stillwater Spa & Salon which offers customized treatment journeys that focus on each guest’s overall intention for their spa experience, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site Virtual Studio to help guests maintain their wellness routine during their travels.

Throughout the winter season, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino features easy access to North Lake Tahoe’s world-renowned ski conditions. The resort features complimentary shuttle service to Diamond Peak Ski Resort, as well as an on-site Hyatt Sport Shop for ski gear rentals, and complimentary GoPro and snowshoe rentals for guests. Additionally, travelers can experience High Sierra cuisine at the resort’s signature restaurant Lone Eagle Grille, lakeside dining at The Nest Bar & Grill, gourmet pub fare at Cutthroat’s Saloon, and grab-and-go options at Tahoe Provisions.

The full list of “15 Favorite Resorts in the West” can be found at https://www.travelandleisure.com/the-best-resorts-in-the-western-united-states-2023-7547054 .

For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com, or call (775) 832-1234.