Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe receives TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino has received the 2024 Travelers’ Choice Award from TripAdvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform. The prestigious recognition is given to the top 10% of hotel listings on TripAdvisor worldwide.

“We are honored to be named among the best hotels around the world by TripAdvisor,” said Pascal Dupuis, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “As this recognition is determined by actual traveler reviews and opinions, it is a testament to the incredible travel and staycation opportunities available at our beautiful North Lake Tahoe resort.”

Each year, TripAdvisor recognizes traveler’s preferred properties based on user generated reviews and ratings gathered by the site over a 12-month period. More information on TripAdvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards methodology can be found by visiting https://www.tripadvisor.com/TravelersChoice .

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino offers a year-round getaway nestled in the beautiful Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shores of North America’s largest alpine lake. The resort features a 500-foot private beach where guests can rent boats, kayaks, and stand-up paddleboards, or relax in luxury cabanas or beach chairs. The resort invites guests to experience the natural beauty of the area through its Tahoe Adventures program led by a team of adventure and wellness specialists. The program is available year-round and features a robust menu of activities that showcase the Tahoe outdoors including yoga on the beach, movement and meditation sessions in the resort’s heated outdoor pool, archery and hatchet throwing classes, and several guided hike options to popular area trails.

The resort is also home to the award-winning Stillwater Spa & Salon which offers customized treatment journeys that focus on each guest’s overall intention for their spa experience, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center, and an on-site Virtual Studio to help guests maintain their wellness routine during their travels.

Throughout the winter season, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino features easy access to North Lake Tahoe’s world-renowned ski conditions. The resort features complimentary shuttle service to Diamond Peak Ski Resort, as well as an on-site Hyatt Sport Shop for ski gear rentals, and complimentary GoPro and snowshoe rentals for guests. Additionally, travelers can experience High Sierra cuisine at the resort’s signature restaurant Lone Eagle Grille, lakeside dining at The Nest Bar & Grill, modern Northern Italian cuisine at Osteria Sierra, gourmet pub fare at Cutthroat’s Saloon, and grab-and-go options at Tahoe Provisions.

For more information or to book a getaway to Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com , or call (775) 832-1234.