Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe welcomes Pascal Dupuis as General Manager

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, a spacious resort nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shore of North Lake Tahoe, announces Pascal Dupuis as general manager. Dupuis joins the property from Andaz Mayakoba in Riviera Maya, Mexico. In his new role, Dupuis oversees the daily operations of the 422-room resort, including the full-service Stillwater Spa, 65,000 square feet of functional meeting space, and multiple on-site restaurants.

“I am thrilled to join the incredible team at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, and to being a part of the Incline Village community,” said Pascal Dupuis, general manager of Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “I look forward to leading the resort’s team as the property embarks on a new chapter with a major renovation expected to begin in spring of 2024. It is my goal to continue to provide our guests with unparalleled service, unforgettable vacation moments, and new and unique experiences during this exciting time.”

Pascal Dupuis Provided

Originally from the French Riviera, in the region of Nice, France, Dupuis developed a passion for travel and hospitality at a young age. As a child, he spent holidays with his grandparents at luxury hotels and destinations, and always enjoyed cooking and helping his mom in the kitchen. With his organic interest in the industry, Dupuis attended the Hotel & Management School in Nice where he obtained his Brevet Technician Hotelier, a national diploma of higher education in France.

Following his graduation in 1990, Dupuis worked in hotels and destinations around the globe. He has extensive international experience in luxury travel and has held hotel leadership positions in the United Kingdom, Mauritius, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to his role at Andaz Mayakoba, Dupuis was the general manager of The Address Boulevard in Downtown Dubai.

“I am very grateful for the incredible experiences and opportunities I’ve had working at various luxury hotels and resorts around the world,” added Dupuis. “I’ve been able to oversee spectacular hotel openings, renovations, and exciting projects, and am honored to have met so many amazing people and colleagues along the way. I look forward to bringing my experience to my role at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.”

Dupuis moves to Incline Village with his wife Natalie, their two cats named Yop and Eclypse, and their puppy Gucci. His daughter Heloise is also a member of the Hyatt family and currently works as a human resources officer at Hyatt Regency Churchill in London. In his spare time, Dupuis enjoys golf, tennis, gocarting, and watersports. He looks forward to discovering everything there is to see and do in North Lake Tahoe.

For more information or to book a stay at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit Hyattregencylaketahoe.com, or call (775) 832-1234.