Hyatt Regency named among top meeting destinations

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, a spacious resort nestled in the Sierra Nevada Mountains and on the shore of North Lake Tahoe, has been named a “Smart Stars” winner by Smart Meetings, one of the nation’s leading magazines for event and meeting planners. The hotel was recognized in the category of “Best Executive Retreat” by the publication.

“We are thrilled to be named ‘Best Executive Retreat’ by such an esteemed meeting resources as Smart Meetings magazine,” said Ashlee Barton, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino. “This award is a testament to the premier meeting experiences available at our North Lake Tahoe resort. With our incredible setting, we are able to offer groups an opportunity to take part in the incredible outdoor experience of the area paired with our state-of-the-art venues and expert team of event specialists who help to ensure a seamless function.”

The winners of the “Smart Stars” awards are selected by thousands of meeting professionals who voted for their picks in 30 categories. The awards recognize meeting planners’ premier choices for hotels, golf resorts, conference centers, destinations, theme parks, airlines, cruise lines, and more. For a full list of the 2023 winners, please visit: Smart Stars 2023 Winners | Smart Meetings.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe features more than 65,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. The resort’s outdoor venues include the Water Gardens, a natural outdoor venue filled with running streams and lush floral landscaping; the Lakeside Cottage Green, an expansive lawn with views of the lake and mountains; and a private beach where groups can arrange beachfront receptions backdropped by the unmatched setting of Lake Tahoe.

Planners can also opt for indoor/outdoor functionality at the resort’s signature Lakeside Ballroom which provides floor-to-ceiling windows and large sliding glass doors that open directly to the spacious Lakeside Patio. The hotel also provides the newly-renovated Regency Ballroom and adjoining Regency Foyer ideal for large events for up to 900 people, the Spa Terrace Conference Center for mid-sized events, and the Diamond Peak boardroom.

Additionally, Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe offers a robust menu of group experiences through its Adventure Program. Groups can organize private yin stretch yoga classes at the resort’s private beach or in one of the resort’s spacious meeting spaces depending on group preference and weather. The menu also includes meditation sessions at the resort’s Water Gardens, a lush garden atmosphere with calming streams.

Groups can also select multiple hike options including a trail that follows Lake Tahoe to Monkey Rock, a photogenic granite boulder carved by a local resident to resemble a monkey, as well as the Chickadee Ridge trail which features stunning meadow views and chickadee birds that eat seeds right out of guest’s hands. Additional adventure activities including archery and hatchet throwing classes. The experiences can be booked by visiting https://hyattlaketahoe.247activities.com/ .

For more information or to book a meeting at Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, please visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com