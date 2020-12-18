Hyatt Regency reveals gingerbread resort replica for holiday season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino recently revealed it’s annual gingerbread display.

This year’s creation is a replica of the resort, complete with its on-site lakeside cottages, the lake, local wildlife, and a fresh dusting of snow.

“We are very excited to reveal this year’s gingerbread display created by Jeremy Moore, our talented pastry chef and his team,” said Kressa Olguin, marketing manager at Hyatt in a press release. “Our gingerbread display has become a beloved holiday tradition that we look forward to sharing with our guests each year. This year’s theme is near and dear to our team, and it has been a fun journey to see our beautiful resort recreated in gingerbread form.”

The gingerbread resort replica was constructed using more than 600 pieces of gingerbread, 50 pounds of cake flour, 50 pounds of powdered sugar, 40 pounds of fondant, 25 pounds of sugar, 25 pounds of butter, 20 pounds of brown sugar, 10 pounds of egg whites, 10 pounds of glucose, 10 pounds of Rice Krispies, five gallons or molasses, five pounds of marshmallows, and two pounds of ground ginger. It will be located in the resort’s lobby until Dec. 21.

Hyatt will also be providing several seasonal activities as part of its Tahoe Adventures program from guided snowshoe hikes and meditation sessions, to the “Paint Above the Pines” art class.

For more information, visit HyattRegencyLakeTahoe.com or call 775-832-1234.