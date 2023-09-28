Hydraulic oil leak into Indian Creek Reservoir

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – On Thursday, September 28, approximately fifteen gallons of hydraulic oil leaked into Indian Creek Reservoir and the reservoir is closed for recreational use.

Indian Creek Reservoir is a freshwater reservoir in Alpine County operated by the South Tahoe Public Utility District. Fresh water is released out of the reservoir through a dam into Indian Creek.

The valve on the dam was tested on Wednesday, September 27 as part of an annual dam inspection. Operational issues were noted during the inspection. On the morning of Thursday, September 28, crews were working to fix the valve on the dam by adding hydraulic oil into the lines. An unknown break in the line caused approximately fifteen gallons of hydraulic oil to leak into Indian Creek Reservoir.

The appropriate regulatory agencies have been notified and the South Tahoe Public Utility District is working with a contractor to clean up the oil, which is contained in Indian Creek Reservoir. Danger signs are posted around Indian Creek Reservoir instructing users to stay out of the water until further notice. For questions, contact the South Tahoe Public Utility District at 530-544-6474.