Hypothermic kayakers rescued from cold, rough water at Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A pair of kayakers suffering from hypothermia were rescued Saturday from rough, chilly water on Lake Tahoe.
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue’s Marine 17 boat was dispatched at about 5 p.m. to assist El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office at Baldwin Beach for possible kayakers in distress, according to a report.
Marine 17 arrived and began to search with Marine 1 of South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Marine 3 of the Sheriff’s Office and the Coast Guard.
The Sheriff’s Office requested CALSTAR’s helicopter to assist with the search.
CALSTAR located the first victim and Marine 3 pulled the hypothermic victim on board.
The victim was then transferred to Marine 17 for medical care and transported to Camp Richardson where Marine 2 transported the 39-year old male to Barton Memorial Hospital.
Several minutes later CALSTAR located a second victim that Marine 3 pulled from the water.
Marine 17 received the second victim from Marine 3, at which point they provided medical treatment and transported a 33-year old male by ambulance to Camp Richardson.
Both patients were suffering severe hypothermia.
The victims were brought to safety through coordinated efforts by the Sheriff’s Office, CALSTAR, Lake Valley Fire Protection District, Tahoe-Douglas Fire Protection District, Coast Guard, SLTFR and the SLTPD.
The National Weather Service had issued a lake wind advisory for Saturday and recommended all small boats, kayaks and paddleboards stay off the lake for safety.
Waves were expected to reach up to 4 feet high.
Officials said the incident serves as a reminder to check weather and water conditions prior to any activities on Lake Tahoe.
