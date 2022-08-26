‘I thought we both died’: Local woman struck by vehicle at Stateline

Jana and Haney taken outside of Harvey's just before being hit by the Chevy Colorado

Provided/Jana Haney

STATELINE, Nev. — At approximately 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle outside of the Robert Plant/Alison Kraus concert.

Local residents Jana Haney and her husband Kacy Williamson were enjoying the cool evening air that carried the music through the casino corridor. Haney said they were sitting on the curb behind the metal barricades.

“I just remember really bright lights and I thought we both died,” Haney said and added that she lost consciousness and the first thing she remembered was her husband hovering over her.

“The truck hit the curb, went airborne and came down nose first with the bed of the truck very near where my head was,” Haney told the Tribune.

A deputy later collected statements from Aryan Seccombe and Jacob Larson, who witnessed the collision. Seccombe’s statement read as follows:

“I was across the street with my boyfriend and I saw a white SUV get on top of a silver parked car and then crash into a tree. I heard a woman scream and we ran across the street to a woman on the ground and a man holding her trying to see if she was responsive. We checked on the man driving, and he seemed out of it. I thought maybe even drunk. We waited until the cops came to make sure she’s okay. A nurse luckily was around and stayed with the injured woman.”

Haney said, “I think the nurse’s name was Jessie, I asked her name, I wanted to know who was holding my hand.”

The responding officer’s report provided by Undersheriff Ron Elges stated Haney was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The report said the driver William Peterson lost control of his Chevy Colorado. The report said Peterson stated he was not under the influence of alcohol or any other substances with the exception of his prescription medications but that he had not slept in two days.

Peterson was unable to provide the officers with the medications prescribed. The officers later found from Peterson’s wife that the medications prescribed included Depakote, Zyprexa, and Bactrim, all non-narcotic medications.

While officers were assessing the scene an unidentified male approached Peterson and stated, “You could have ruined that young girl’s life. Don’t ever drive again (obscenities were removed),” according to the officer’s report. Due to the crowd yelling at Peterson the officers placed him under arrest and completed standardized field sobriety testing inside Stateline Jail.

Peterson was charged with DUI causing substantial bodily harm, driving left of center, owner not in possession of vehicle insurance as well as a felony warrant confirmed by Rohnert Park Police Department.

While the officers were processing the defendant the victim’s night proceeded to get worse.

Haney said her care at Renown fell short of basic expectations.

“They didn’t clean any of my wounds, they left me laying in pine needles and dirt, I had pinecones in my hair,” Haney said she was released only a few short hours after being flown in.

Renown refused to comment citing HIPAA protections for the patient.

Haney said, “They cut off all my clothes, did a couple scans, told me they’d be doing surgery and then they discharged me. They didn’t scan my right foot and told me it was just a bad sprain, even though I couldn’t put weight on it.”

At 4 a.m. Haney was released with a walking boot on her left foot and crutches.

When she arrived home she said she struggled to maneuver around her house. In desperation to get to bed Haney said she scooted on her bottom up the stairs to get to her room.

“It was excruciating,” Haney said.

When the pain became unbearable her husband called for medical assistance and she was transferred to Barton Memorial Hospital from her home.

On Tuesday afternoon Haney had surgery on her right foot. She sustained extensive injuries to both legs.

“It’ll probably be from wheelchair to walker, to crutches but I’m not paralyzed,” she said.

Despite medical bills and Peterson having no insurance, Haney is staying positive.

She said, “I’m grateful to be alive.”