Several arrests made in ICE raid

STATELINE, Nev./SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Update: As of Tuesday evening, it was confirmed that ICE, alongside the Sacramento-based Department of Homeland Security, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, worked with the assistance of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to arrest eight people.

The operation targeted subjects in seven different residential locations that were, according to Douglas County Undersheriff Ron Elges, “identified in joint narcotics investigations, were registered sex offenders, or had outstanding warrants for arrest.”

The Department of Homeland Security initiated deportation proceedings for those arrested based on their identified threat to the community.

Original post

Several sources have confirmed that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers have mustered in Stateline to prepare for operations. ICE was seen at Stateline and within South Lake Tahoe.

ICE officials do not typically report on ongoing operations, but the South Lake Tahoe police department confirmed to the Tribune that ICE presence was spotted in South Lake Tahoe. Other sources spotted ICE officers at Stateline. However, the police department has no contact with ICE other than observation. In addition, social media posts have already begun circulating on Facebook and Instagram identifying ICE officers.

Official statements from ICE continue to maintain that ICE does not conduct raids or sweeps, nor does the agency operate roadblocks or checkpoints. No particular operations they’ve conducted have yet been confirmed.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.