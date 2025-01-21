ICE presence was confirmed in South Shore last Tuesday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Last Tuesday, both social media and news outlets had mixed reports on whether or not there was an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence in South Lake Tahoe.

A source, who asked to remain anonymous, had an interaction with someone they believed to be an ICE agent. While ICE did not confirm whether it was one of their agents, the Family Resource Center and a local immigration lawyer felt it was a credible story.

Word spread quickly due to a social media post—the one circulating did not use an old image from Mono County, but instead a current photo of a dark blue and unmarked vehicle parked at the Safeway in South Lake Tahoe. The post warned residents to stay inside and stay safe, and to keep a lookout for a white van with California license plates and a blue Ford with Colorado license plates. Though that information was inconsistent with what the source reported, fear and worry began to spread through the community.

A screenshot of the social media posts discussing the ICE vehicles. Provided

Different organizations and groups in South Shore sought answers with mixed results. The South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center, which works with all community members who may need different resources, was reached out to about the social media posts. They, like other groups, tried to vet the information to prevent the spread of misinformation.

“We urge people to have caution with rumors, especially because we want to make sure people can come get the resources they need,” said Karen Goldberg, director of the Family Resource Center. She emphasized the importance of providing accurate information to ensure that people weren’t fearmongering.

The Tribune reached out to ICE spokesperson Richard Beam for answers regarding ICE operations. ICE has maintained that they do not currently perform sweeps or raids, and conduct operations through intelligence-driven leads—meaning they are typically looking for specific people with criminal activity. Their official statement is, “[Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO)] law enforcement activity takes place around the clock however, ICE does not conduct raids or sweeps, nor does the agency operate roadblocks or checkpoints. ICE’s enforcement resources are based on intelligence-driven leads and ICE officers do not target noncitizens indiscriminately.”

Beam did clarify that ICE vehicles are typically unmarked. “ICE vehicles are unmarked, but officers are clearly identifiable. When doing an ERO interaction, officers will have identifiable, clear clothing and labelled clothing both in front and back—someone cannot be taken into custody undercover.”

According to several immigration lawyers, they have seen many cases where ICE can be in plain clothes, along with being in unmarked vehicles.

Several different ICE representatives didn’t disclose if ICE was still in the area. But that’s a reason why it can be so difficult to confirm whether they’re in the area or not. Other rumors and notices have gone out, claiming that undocumented residents in the area should refrain from going to work or school, or warning them to refrain from traveling into Nevada at this time. None of these have been confirmed.

Local law enforcement in El Dorado County also tends to abide by SB 54, also known as the California Values Act. This 2017 state law prevents state and local law enforcement agencies from using their resources on behalf of federal immigration enforcement agencies. Here in South Lake Tahoe, it means ICE doesn’t usually communicate with South Lake Tahoe’s police department, meaning they wouldn’t be a reliable source for knowing if they’re around. In Nevada, no such law exists, meaning that it’s more likely that their law enforcement will cooperate with ICE.

An example of “red cards”, one the resources that helps specify your rights when approached by law enforcement. Eli Ramos / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe-based immigration lawyer Amber Reinholdt partially agreed with ICE’s official statement. She said she hasn’t seen ICE perform raids or sweeps in the area, and that so far, this was an isolated incident regarding someone with a criminal status—similar to other cases she’s seen over the last few years. But she also pointed out that this incident, where someone was pulled over and questioned, was different than if an ICE agent approached someone’s home. ICE is a federal agency, but still conforms to law enforcement rules and regulations. On your own property, ICE still needs a judicial warrant from a court in order to come into your house.

Reinholdt said that both in times where ICE is present and not, it’s important to know your rights. She educates about these topics, especially because remembering your rights in high-stress situations is key. “Regardless of your immigration status, you have the right to remain silent, a right against unreasonable search and seizure, and a right to counsel. Those rights extend to everyone.”

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.