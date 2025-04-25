Iconic Tahoe MTB trail closed, others potentially affected this year

Article written by: Alex Silgalis | Local Freshies®

In October 2024, Nevada was awarded a $10 million grant to improve the safety and functionality of Marlette Lake Dam. At the time, the implications for mountain bikers on the east shore of Lake Tahoe weren’t immediately clear. However, with the release of the trail closure list by the Nevada Division of Public Works, it became evident that shuttle access to the Flume Trail and a few of the other major east shore MTB trails would be affected. Here’s an overview of the situation.

The Work Is Needed

Marlette Lake has been in existence since 1873, when a small earthen dam was constructed to provide water for the Comstock Lode. An engineering marvel of its time, this water system is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. In response to the growing needs of Carson City, the dam was raised to its current height of 45 feet in 1959 .

Today, the dam serves multiple purposes, including acting as a brood lake for trout. It also supplies water to both Carson City and Virginia City. According to Jason Crosby, project manager for the Nevada Division of Public Works, the dam has not undergone significant maintenance since 1956. As a result, it’s in urgent need of repair and upgrades which will be done in the summer of 2025 . The water is set to be lowered by 20 feet , and both the dam and outlet pipes will be replaced.

Spooner Lake Trails Closed Effective March 31 2025

To accommodate the necessary dam repairs, the Nevada Division of State Parks has announced extensive trail closures in Spooner Lake State Park and the surrounding backcountry. For a complete list of closures, please refer to Carson City Now’s article .

Mountain Bikers Lose Crucial Connectors

Mountain biking on the Flume Trail; Photo by Local Freshies®

The closure of the Flume Trail segment from the dam to Rock Slide may not seem like a major disruption. However, a closer look reveals its broader impact on Lake Tahoe mountain biking . Many riders typically take a shuttle from Incline Village to Spooner Lake State Park and then ride downhill. With both Marlette Lake Trail and Marlette Road now closed, bikers have no way to reach the trailhead.

What about the Tahoe Rim Trail?

Another potential connector to these trails is the Tahoe Rim Trail . Many sections of the trail are open to mountain bikers . However, the portion that would provide easy access from Spooner State Park to eastern trails, such as Capital to Tahoe, is closed to bikes. While the Capital to Tahoe singletrack will remain open, riders will no longer be able to start from Spooner. Instead, they’ll need to start from Highway 431, increasing the ride distance from 25 miles to 31 miles. Additionally, the segment from Highway 431 of the Tahoe Rim Trail can only be accessed by mountain bikers on even days .

Rose to Toads In Jeopardy?

Then there’s the legendary Roads to Toads ride , a challenging 62-mile route featuring over 8,000 feet of climbing and 10,000 feet of descent. It showcases some of the best trails in the region, connecting the two sides of the lake. However, a crucial segment used for this event is slated to be closed. While there is still plenty of time before fall, there is a possibility that the 2025 Roads to Toads ride may be canceled or altered due to these closures.

Since the closure announcement was made in late March, the situation remains fluid and subject to change. Additionally, as snow continues to melt in the higher elevations, developments may occur rapidly. Be sure to stay updated by checking in with us at Local Freshies® as this story evolves.