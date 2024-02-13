Officials identify four dead in suspected drug overdose

The four individuals who died in a suspected drug overdose on Monday have been identified as South Lake Tahoe residents Abraham Lemus, 34, Adam Joy, 35, Keely Pereira 33, and Douglas County, NV resident Clifford Joy, 38, according to the City of South Lake Tahoe.

At about 9 a.m. on Monday, first responders responded to a call for unresponsive persons, South Lake Tahoe Police Department Lt. Jeff Roberson said. After arrival, two subjects were pronounced deceased and life-saving measures were being performed on the other two subjects.

First responders performed life-saving measures on the other two subjects to no avail. They also administered several doses of Narcan but according to officials, the 3 men and 1 woman were pronounced dead from a suspected drug overdose.

“The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is continuing the investigation of the four deaths. Examination of the substance located on scene tested presumptively as fentanyl however autopsies and toxicology reports are still pending,” the press release stated. “Investigative and technical assistance continues to be provided by the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office.

The statement released by the city Tuesday afternoon included information about fentanyl stating the “national conversation about fentanyl risks” and that illegal drug use is “strongly discouraged due to potential deadly consequences.”

Officials are asking anyone with information about this incident to please email cybertips@cityofslt.us .

The press release included information on Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

While it is known as a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse an overdose from opioids—including heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications, that reversal is only temporary.

In this unfortunate instance, the several doses administered were not successful in aiding in their revival.

“Counterfeit pills or other street drugs i.e.- MDMA, cocaine, and others may include lethal doses of fentanyl. Naloxone is easy to use and small to carry. Naloxone can be used without medical training or authorization and can be used on anyone at risk, as there are no effects to someone without opioids in their system,” the release states.

Narcan is available to pick up for free, and no questions asked, at the following locations:

Barton Emergency Department –2170 South Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA (entrance located in the back of Barton Memorial Hospital)

–2170 South Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA (entrance located in the back of Barton Memorial Hospital) Barton Community Health Center –2201 South Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA

–2201 South Ave. South Lake Tahoe, CA Barton Urgent Care + Barton Primary Care at Stateline –155 Hwy 50 #100, Stateline, NV

–155 Hwy 50 #100, Stateline, NV Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless –Red Lodge, 1137 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA

–Red Lodge, 1137 Emerald Bay Road, South Lake Tahoe, CA El Dorado County Behavioral Health Services– 1900 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Recognizing Opioid Overdose

An opioid overdose is life-threatening and requires immediate emergency attention. Recognizing the signs of opioid overdose is essential to saving lives.

Call 911 immediately if a person exhibits ANY of the following symptoms:

Unresponsive to sound or touch

Their face is extremely pale and/or feels clammy to the touch

Their body goes limp – slow or irregular breathing

Their fingernails or lips have a purple or blue color

They start vomiting or making gurgling noises

Their breathing or heartbeat slows or stops

Pinpoint pupils

If you witness an overdose, it’s important to take action right away including administering Narcan and calling 911. While Narcan can reverse the effects of an overdose, it is temporary, lasting between 30-90 minutes, and a longer lasting opioid may outlive it, causing a person to go back into overdose. California’s 911 Good Samaritan law provides limited protection from arrest, charge and prosecution for people who seek emergency medical assistance at the scene of a suspected drug overdose.