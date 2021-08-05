IDs released in fatal plane crash

The two pilots and four passengers killed in a July 26 plane crash in Truckee have been identified, as federal investigators continue to look into the cause of the wreck.

Thomas Ebaugh, 56, from Lakeville, Minnesota; Kevin Kvarnlov, 34, of Mendota Heights, Minnesota; Christine Thomas, 33, of La Quinta; Ryan Thomas, 38, of La Quinta; Alberto Montero De Collado De La Rosa, 43, of Mexico; and John Dunn, 62, from Dallas, were all confirmed to have died in the crash. Ebaugh and Montero De Collado De La Rosa were pilots on the aircraft, the other four individuals were all passengers, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are still investigating the cause of the accident, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson Emma Duncan. There was heavy smoke in the area where the crash took place at the time due to a nearby fire, but it is not yet known whether this contributed to the crash.

The Truckee Tahoe Airport District Board has said that it will likely cancel its 2021 Air Show & Family Festival as a result of the fatal wreck. The event, which was planned as an occasion to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, was scheduled to run from Sept. 10-12.

The July 26 crash attracted national attention, with eyewitnesses at the scene recording videos of the wreck and describing the carnage they encountered.

One such eyewitness was Derek Bosserman, a bus driver for the Truckee Unified School District, who was driving eight children and two school staff members from a summer program when the plane crashed just 50 feet in front of the bus, immediately exploding into flames.

Bosserman, who was interviewed by ABC10 about the incident, has been hailed as a hero for keeping the children on board the bus safe and safely navigating away from the devastation caused by the crash, which caused a vegetation fire nearby.

In a statement, the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District praised Bosserman, calling his handling of the situation “exemplary.”

“Despite all that was going on around him, he remained calm and his first priority was his students and their safety,” said district spokesperson Kelli Twomey in a statement.

“He made sure all of the students were OK and then backed his bus away from the explosion and flames…We are incredibly proud of Derek and his handling of this situation is a testament to the rigor of their training.”

Bosserman was formally recognized for his actions at a district board meeting on Wednesday, Twomey added.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. July 26 in an area adjacent to the Truckee Tahoe Airport along Reynold Way. A small vegetation fire that resulted from the accident was quickly extinguished by firefighters, and no other people or structures were harmed as a result of the wreck.

The plane itself was described as a twin turbo jet Challenger 605, and had come from a location in Idaho, although it is not clear what the aircraft’s final destination was.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Tribune. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com .