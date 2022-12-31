“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power

Liberty Utilities outage map as of 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power.

Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe.

According to a Facebook post, the companies website has been having issues and customers are directed to report outages by calling 1-844-245-6868.

The storm has also greatly impacted travel. Interstate 80 closed from Colfax to the Nevada State Line because of multiple spin outs.

According to California Highway Patrol Truckee, “dozens and dozens of vehicles are stuck on the freeway and county roads.”

“If you are head this way, turn around, as there is no estimated time of reopening,” a CHP-Truckee Facebook post stated.

Highway 50 from Meyers to Ice House Rd. closed earlier in the day due to flooding. From Stateline to Carson City, chains are required. Officials are asking people to stay off the roads.

Northstar California Resort was forced to cancel their New Year’s Eve drone show but will still be hosting music, a photo booth and face painting in the village.