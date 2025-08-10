Ignite our community (Opinion)

In a world obsessed with scale, we often forget the power of one: one individual, one spark, one drop creating ripples across a lake.

At 17, I split my time between two close-knit mountain communities: Vail, Colorado and South Lake Tahoe, California. These towns constantly remind me of the words of Margaret Mead: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” In both places, nature humbles us, and the people around me consistently model what it means to care. These communities understand fire, not just how quickly it can ignite and spread, but how much it can take from us. Yet, they also understand spark: how passion and purpose can carry like embers, igniting something much greater.

Over a year ago, my brother and I launched Smokey Spice which is sold at the Fallen Leaf Lodge Store. Our company is inspired by our love for outdoor grilling and our deep respect for the forests we’ve grown up exploring. From the start, our mission was clear: elevate outdoor cooking while helping to prevent wildfires that on average in California spread from 300 – 500 acres and each can cost up to $10 million – $100 million. For that reason we donate our profits to local fire departments because protecting this land isn’t just a tagline, it’s personal. My family and I are stewards of this land. Our cabin sits on Forest Service property and we live with the memory of the Caldor Fire that scarred the community around us.

This past weekend, our local Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department held its annual fundraiser. Standing beside the Smokey Spice auction table, I shared my story, and connected with neighbors who share my bond with the forest. With each spice pack purchased in support of the department, my gratitude grew. That night reminded me that people do care when given the opportunity. It made the impact tangible: the support, the community, the ripple effect. A single donation won’t solve all the damages a forest fire may bring, but one spice tin might spark awareness. The Fallen Leaf Lake Fire Department responds to 12 major fires per year, with nearly half their resources going to Rescue and EMS, as they respond to over 28 serious calls annually. A small gift won’t change everything, but one act of generosity can reduce cost, prevent fatalities, and protect the environment. Scale isn’t the point, intention is.

Now, as a senior in high school, I see how my generation is stepping up. We’re not waiting, we’re leading. We want more than success, we want significance. We aim to shape the future, not just benefit from it. We’re not only building companies; we’re building communities through a commitment to social entrepreneurship. Charles Dickens once wrote, “A day wasted on others is not wasted on one’s self.” That’s the mindset I strive to embody: giving back isn’t a side project, it’s at the heart of who I want to be.

Like the wake of a boat across a mountain lake, every action ripples outward. Maybe someone hears about Smokey Spice and chooses to support their local fire department. Maybe a camper remembers our story and thinks twice before lighting an illegal fire. Small actions begin where we are, with what we have, and carry forward not like the wildfires we fight so hard to prevent, but like a purpose igniting our community.

Grant Iverson currently works at the Fallen Leaf Lodge Store. For more information on Smokey Spice, visit smokeyspice.com.