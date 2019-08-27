Ikon Pass heads to Europe with addition of Matterhorn ski paradise for 2019-20 season

The Swiss resort Matterhorn Zermatt Bergbahnen has been added to the Ikon Pass.

Zermatt Bergbahnen / Courtesy photo

One of the ski industry’s two mega passes is making a leap across the Atlantic.

Alterra Mountain Company announced Tuesday that it has added Matterhorn ski paradise to the Ikon Pass for the upcoming season. It is the first European destination for Ikon, the collaborative pass that boasts 41 destinations including Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Mammoth Mountain.

With terrain that spans both Switzerland and Italy, Matterhorn ski paradise offers the highest skiable terrain in the Alps, according to a news release. It includes the Cervinia-Valtournenche ski areas in Italy and Zermatt ski area in Switzerland.

“The Matterhorn is a true icon known around the world, so we are thrilled to have Zermatt join the Ikon Pass community,” Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer for Alterra, said in the news release. “Ikon Pass strives to continually offer pass holders unique experiences in the mountains. Now they can experience Zermatt’s glacier skiing, traditional Swiss fondue, plus its infamous European après ski across two countries, on one pass.”

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to Zermatt and the Matterhorn ski paradise network with no blackout dates, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass, also with no blackout dates, according to the release.

“Zermatt and Matterhorn ski paradise are pleased to be the first European destination on the Ikon Pass, and we look forward to offering our best Swiss quality and Italian lifestyle to Ikon Pass holders everywhere. We are excited to share our passion and devotion to skiing within the Ikon Pass community and its impressive destination partners across the globe,” Sandra Zenhäusern, director of marketing with Zermatt Bergbahnen AG, said in the release.

In addition to Alterra’s properties, the Ikon Pass also includes partner companies and resorts such as Aspen Skiing Company, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Snowbird, Taos Ski Valley and many more.

The pass is viewed as the industry’s response to Vail Resorts Epic Pass.

Both passes are currently on sale for the 2019-20 season.

Ikon offers two options for adults: the $1,049 Ikon Pass and the $749 Ikon Base Pass. Find more details at http://www.ikonpass.com/.

Vail, which owns and operates Heavenly and Kirkwood Mountain resorts and Northstar California, is offering a deal on passes purchased before Sept. 2.

It’s currently offering its Epic Pass for $939, its Epic Local Pass for $699, its Tahoe Local Pass for $589 and its Tahoe Value Pass for $499. Head to http://www.epicpass.com/ for more information.