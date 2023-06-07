Illenium kicks off Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series (Gallery)
STATELINE, Nev. — Harvey’s Lake Tahoe’s summer concert series kicked off on Sunday with a lineup that brought electronic dance music fans from near and far.
American DJ, record producer, and songwriter Illenium headlined the evening with a show that included laser effects, CO2 jets and pyrotechnics.
Illenium is currently on tour promoting his latest self-titled album, Illenium.
Also performing ahead of Illenium were opening DJ’s — Said the Sky, and Imanu. Fans were not deterred by forecasted rain and they packed the outdoor arena early in the evening. Harvey’s created a dance festival atmosphere by removing the row seats and making the entire floor available for general admission.
