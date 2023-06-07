Illenium kicks off Harvey’s Lake Tahoe Summer Concert Series (Gallery)

Illenium performing at Harvey's Lake Tahoe.

STATELINE, Nev. — Harvey’s Lake Tahoe’s summer concert series kicked off on Sunday with a lineup that brought electronic dance music fans from near and far.

American DJ, record producer, and songwriter Illenium headlined the evening with a show that included laser effects, CO2 jets and pyrotechnics.

Illenium is currently on tour promoting his latest self-titled album, Illenium.

Also performing ahead of Illenium were opening DJ’s — Said the Sky, and Imanu. Fans were not deterred by forecasted rain and they packed the outdoor arena early in the evening. Harvey’s created a dance festival atmosphere by removing the row seats and making the entire floor available for general admission.

Jamie and his friends from Sacramento waiting for Illenium to take the stage. Provided/Sugarwolf

Ryan with his friends from Texas waiting for the show to begin. Provided/Sugarwolf

A crowd tightly packs into the general admission section. Provided/Sugarwolf

Jon, Mark, and Jessica from San Jose waiting for the show to begin. Provided/Sugarwolf

Jason and his group of friends waiting for Illenium to perform. Provided/Sugarwolf

Jesse and friends from Utah waiting for the show to begin. Provided/Sugarwolf

EDM fans unaffected by the cool weather at sunset. Provided/Sugarwolf

Jake with friends waiting for Illenium to take the stage. Provided/Sugarwolf

Opening act Imanu on stage at Harvey’s Lake Tahoe. Provided/Sugarwolf