Impairment suspected in rollover crash near Incline Village

Authorities responded to an early morning rollover crash on SR-28.

Provided/North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Douglas Fire, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police Highway Patrol all responded to a call for a rollover crash involving a single vehicle that occurred just before 3 a.m. Friday on Nevada State Route 28 near Incline Village.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Amanda Powell said there were two individuals involved who were transported by ambulance to a hospital with non life threatening injuries.

While the cause is still under investigation, driving under the influence is suspected.

Correction: This article has been updated with the correct day.