Inaugural Incline SkyShow still on after drone shows postponed in Tahoe City, Kings beach

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay inaugural SkyShow may be a little popular this Fourth of July after drone events were postponed in Kings Beach and Tahoe City on Friday due to unfavorable wind in the forecast.

The SkyShow at Incline Village Middle School has more protection from the expected strong wind gusts than the shoreline shows that were canceled.

The SkyShow is part of a larger Fourth of July celebration that will include a traditional parade, beer garden and food trucks, in addition to two drone shows at 9:30 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. The event starts at 7:30 p.m.

The organizers of the celebration are excited to debut this unique, environmentally-friendly event.

“We are excited to provide a fun, safe and responsible way to celebrate Independence Day this year through our drone SkyShow,” said Andy Chapman, president and CEO of Incline Village Crystal Bay Visitors Association. “We continue to work closely and collaboratively with local businesses and community stakeholders to identify opportunities that enhance the quality of life for guests and residents – from enhanced transportation programs to events that embrace sustainability practices – and together, we determined that a drone show better aligns with our focus on environmental stewardship for the region.”

For more information, visit: http://www.ivcbskyshow.org/ .

The two postponed events in Kings Beach and Tahoe City were expected to be held on July 3 and the Fourth, respectively.

A press release on the North Lake Tahoe Resort Association website said The National Weather Service is forecasting wind gusts at flight levels to be significantly higher than allowable limits for the drones to safely fly over Lake Tahoe.

The decision to postpone was collaborative and included The North Tahoe Business Association, Tahoe City Downtown Association, NLTRA, North Tahoe Fire Protection District, regional meteorologists and operators of the Great Lakes Drone Company.

The group is hoping to reschedule the drone shows for the Labor Day holiday weekend.