Inaugural Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Summit brings together agency leaders to talk solutions

Electric, all-wheel drive cars were on display at the summit.

Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.— The inaugural Lake Tahoe Electric Transportation Summit was held at Lake Tahoe Community College on Friday, Sept. 29, bringing together community members, business owners, and agency leaders to discuss the importance of bringing Lake Tahoe up-to-speed with electric transportation.

“We had some really good policy discussions, funding discussions and it’s exciting to see all of the energy around vehicle electrification ultimately to benefit the health of Lake Tahoe and our famed clarity,” said Government Affairs Manager for Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Devin Middlebrook.

Key parts of the summit included multiple panels on the different aspects of electrifying transportation in Lake Tahoe, ranging from programs and incentives that both community members and local agencies can participate in to make changes that will ultimately impact the environment.

“This technology is advancing rapidly, and there’s a lot of changes act we at Tahoe need to be ready for,” said Middlebrook. “People are buying electric vehicles more, and to realize the environmental benefits form that, we need to make sure that our infrastructure is ready for that increased demand by having charging stations around the lake, things like that.”

Community members and agencies partners gathered to listen to the multiple panelists. Miranda Jacobson/Tahoe Daily Tribune

Middlebrook and other panelists pointed out that it is harder to get charging stations in Lake Tahoe to support the growing infrastructure of electric transportation.

With that in mind, the summit served as the perfect opportunity to discuss the multiple different incentive programs, grants, and public funds that are available for the support of electrifying Lake Tahoe, both in California and Nevada.

Panelists included Middlebrook, along with CEO of the Tahoe Chamber Mike Glover, counsel member of the City of South Lake Tahoe From Friedrich, and multiple representatives from different agencies all around the basin, ranging from NV Energy to Liberty Utilities, from Tahoe Transportation District to Lake Tahoe Unified School District.

In addition to plenty of resources shared for the community, there was also a showcase all-wheel drive electric vehicles, along with a display of an electric school bus.

Middlebrook explained that the next steps for the TRPA following the summit is updating the Regional Transportation Plan to reflect the key strategy of electrification of vehicles. He also anticipates that the agency will be adopting more policies around electric vehicles, while working to make it easer to permit electric charging stations in the basin.

“Making it easier for private businesses, recreation sites, government offices, and residents to install chargers to support the growing use of electric vehicles,” said Middlebrook. “We want people in electric vehicles to help protect the lake, reduce pollution going to into the water. But we also want to encourage people to get out of their vehicles altogether, and are excited about electric options in transit and e-bikes to provide more mobility without people on the road in their cars.”

Sponsors for the summit include, but are not limited to, the TRPA, the Tahoe Chamber, the City of South Lake Tahoe and Washoe County, along with NV Energy and El Dorado County Air Quality and Management District.