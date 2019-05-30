Inaugural Tahoe ArtFest to highlight creatives on Lake Tahoe South Shore

The inaugural Tahoe ArtFest takes place Sunday on Ski Run Boulevard.

Provided

If you go ... What: Inaugural Tahoe ArtFest When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, June 2 Where: Ski Run Boulevard, South Lake Tahoe, Calif. Tickets: Entry is free; additional cost for “passport” Info: tahoeartsalliance.org

This Sunday it’s all about the art on Ski Run Boulevard.

The Tahoe Arts Alliance is spearheading the inaugural Tahoe ArtFest; an new event designed to celebrate the creativity on Tahoe’s South Shore.

The festival will feature visual and performing arts, films, chalk art and a battle of the bands — all in one day, Sunday, June 2.

Tahoe Arts Alliance is partnering with the Ski Run Business Association to bring a different genre of art to each participating location along Ski Run Boulevard. Participating businesses and their art focus will be plotted on a map available to patrons. Participating businesses include: Alder Inn, Black Bear Lodge, Blue Angel Cafe, Biospirit, Chimayo, Outdoor Gear Lab, Ski Run Marina, Paint N’ Sip and more.

The battle of the bands will feature eight bands located throughout Ski Run. Bands competing for the top prize include: Robin Orr, Taylor Rennee, Taking Root, Grandpa Mafia, Exceeding 55, Soul Panda, Gabriel Montezuma and Bluesberry Jam.

Tahoe ArtFest also will present ChalkFest at the Ski Run Marina. Participants can reserve a 4’x4’ square for kids or 6’x6’ square for adults for $10 to design as they wish in a “Disney” theme. Prizes will be awarded. Register at artfestpass.brownpapertickets.com.

Entrance to the festival is free, however, festival goers can purchase a “Hair of the Dog” passport.

This passport, in our humble opinion, is a must as it gets you: mimosa tastings at each of the venues; a souvenir cup; a token to vote in the battle of the bands; a chance to enter a grand prize raffle; and a discount at participating businesses, including 15% off of Outdoor Gear Lab’s Big Spring Gear Sale.

Passports are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Those who attend Tahoe Brewfest the day before will receive a discount code for $5 off the “Hair of the Dog” passport, which can be purchased at artfestpass.brownpapertickets.com or at the event at the Tahoe Art Alliance booth by Alder Inn.

To kick things off, there will be a pre-show performance of Molly DeLallo and Iron Ivy on Friday, May 31, at Blue Angel Café from 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets for the pre-show kickoff party are $10 at the door or can be purchased in advance with a “Kickoff Party and ‘Hair of the Dog’ Passport Combo” for $30 at artfestpass.brownpapertickets.com.

For more information, like Tahoe Arts Alliance on Facebook @TahoeArt.