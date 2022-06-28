Inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival will support environmental projects

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Born from the desire to promote musical arts, conscience awareness, and community environmental efforts, Tahoe Heartbeat Festival will feature a full day and evening of national music headliners, local artists, arts and craft vendors, food and beverage offerings, games and more.

This year’s inaugural event will take place at the Lake Tahoe Community College Outdoor Soccer Field at 2 p.m Saturday, Aug. 20.

This fundraising event will benefit the Tahoe Fund, a nonprofit that works with private donors to help fund environmental projects around the Lake Tahoe Basin with an emphasis on forest health, lake clarity, sustainable recreation, transportation and stewardship.

Recent projects the Tahoe Fund has supported include the removal of aquatic invasive species at the Taylor and Tallac creeks, the acquisition of Johnson Meadow, construction of the Lily Lake Trail, and an on-going matching campaign to raise funds for the new community park on Ski Run.

Headlining this year’s inaugural event is Thievery Corporation , Trevor Hall , Ozomatli and Arden Park Roots .

The festival’s mission is to put into place vital and proven sustainability practices, in an effort to reduce the impact on the environment and promote environmental awareness to the fans. This year’s event will feature sustainability and biodegradable initiatives including compostable food and beverage offerings, a no plastics policy, a waste diversion program, a free bike valet, and more to raise awareness of the need to take care of the Lake Tahoe Region and our planet.

This an all-ages event, with families encouraged to come early, enjoy the beautiful grass park with games and activities.

“We are honored to be the beneficiary of this inaugural event that will bring some great music to the community while emphasizing the importance of taking care of Tahoe,” said Tahoe Fund CEO Amy Berry. “The funds raised will help us get more environmental improvement projects completed around Tahoe.”

“We are beyond excited to be able to produce this important and fun event for our community in such an amazing location as the college’s game fields this summer,” says Paul Reder, president of PR Entertainment, Inc. of Lake Tahoe. “Working with festival veteran Dan Sheehan and Parker Alexander with Tahoe Heartbeat clothing brand is a thrill and will provide a high level of stunning live production and execution that will be enjoyed by all the attendees.”

Portions of sales from Tahoe Heartbeat merchandise and event ticket fees will be donated to the Tahoe Fund, as well as 100% of gratuities from beverage service will be donated to the charity.

Tickets will be available online at https://tahoeheartbeatfestival.com/https://tahoeheartbeatfestival.com with early bird tickets starting at $55 then general admission at $79, to $150 VIP which includes front-of-stage viewing area, private food and beverage offerings, and luxury portable restrooms. Gates will open at 1 p.m., and the event lasts through 10 p.m.

About the artists

Twenty-five years into their genre-defying electronic music career, Thievery Corporation’s founding principles of D.I.Y. and inclusion have become key themes in main-stream social conversation. After a dozen highly acclaimed full-length albums, remix LPs, concert recordings, and over two decades of incendiary live performances that have thrilled audiences worldwide, Thievery Corporation’s music and message is more relevant and important now than ever.

Trevor Hall’s music, is a blend of roots and folk music with touches of electronic elements, and is imbued with a deep love of Eastern Mysticism. This powerful symbiosis fostered a deep connectivity with his growing fan base and Trevor quickly matured into a leader of the burgeoning conscious musical community. Along with numerous pilgrimages to India, he has sold out the historic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado as a headliner and he also completed a series of sold-out international tours with artists such as Ziggy Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Michael Franti, John Butler Trio, Matisyahu and Brett Dennen.