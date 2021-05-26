Incline 12-year-old in final round of national kindness speech contest

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Youth from across the country took on a challenge to write a 90-second speech to inspire kindness around the world.

Twelve-year-old Autumn Hoida, of Incline Village, wrote a speech that was among the top 20 speeches after a panel of judges narrowed down the pool. Then, after judges further narrowed down the list down to the Top 10, Hoida’s speech was still there.

“I was shocked and so happy when my family received the email saying I had made it into the top 10 of the top 20 finalists,” Hoida told the Tribune.

Voting will continue until June 6 on the Think Kindness website.

After her mom entered both Hoida and her younger sister, Hoida said she wanted to use her love for reading and rhyming to write her speech.

“I thought it was really cool,” Hoida said. “I liked how it turned out … and how it rhymed well.”

Once Hoida made it to the top 10, she received a coach to help her perfect her speech for the final rounds.

“I received tips from John Gaines of Push for Dreams and he said his 2-year-old daughter liked my speech because it rhymed. My 3-year-old sister likes it too,” Hoida said.

The National Kindness Speech Contest is hosted by Think Kindness, a nonprofit dedicated to inspire measurable acts of kindness in schools and communities around the country.

“Our goal with launching this campaign is to showcase the incredible, inspirational, and passionate youth throughout our country,” said founder of Think Kindness, Brian Williams. “And despite everything going on, we wanted to give them a platform to inspire the nation.”

The contestants were posed with the question: “If you had a megaphone that could reach the entire planet, what would you say to inspire everyone to make our world a kinder place?”

The avid Incline reader took the opportunity to play off Dr. Seuss, reminding listeners that every day is an opportunity to be kind.

“My speech, titled, ”Oh The Ways To Be Kind,“ is themed off the Dr. Seuss book ”Oh The Places You’ll Go” and I had fun thinking up ways to make the speech rhyme and still get my points across about kindness,” Hoida said.

Hoida has until June 6 to gather as many votes as she can to win the $500 prize and claim the title.

“It’s not as important to vote for me, but it’s important just to be kind to everyone else, ” Hoida said. “And vote for the other people there [in the contest], not just me.”

To see Hoida’s speech, visit here . You can visit ThinkKindness.org/vote to cast a vote for Hoida’s speech and others.