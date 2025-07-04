Incline Beach House nearing next steps

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District met last Thursday to discuss updates to the Incline Beach House Project, a new tennis center play pass program, and an expanded fire agreement.

Board members started with an update on the Incline Beach House Project, which is nearing final decisions. “I’m excited to see the community feedback and see where they stand as we start to make final decisions,” said Michaela Tonking.

As of June 24, the design-build team at CORE Construction has submitted design development drawings and will proceed with construction drawings, scheduled for submission by the end of August. The project has been in progress for nearly a decade, and nearing this stage of the process marks a step closer to making the developments tangible.

Members of the community are invited to attend a July 23rd open house or submit feedback through the online form.

yourtahoeplace.com/news/incline-beach-house-project

Funding doubled for NLTFPD agreement

The board of trustees additionally made a motion to approve a proposed additional 10-visit play pass for the tennis center at a price of $153 for non-residents and $128 for holders of the IVGID recreation pass.

They additionally approved an increased cooperative agreement with the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District for defensible space spending for the current 2025/2026 fiscal year. The amount was adjusted to $400,000, marking a doubling in the amount of funding. The motion was passed 4/1 with Trustee Ray Tulloch voting against the contract.

Leijon v IVGID settlement approved

The board approved a settlement agreement with Shelia A. Leijon in the amount of $105,000, relating to the Leijon v IVGID case. Leijon, the former Director of Parks and Recreation for IVGID, and a long-time member of the district, resigned from her role in 2024.

She had filed a complaint with the Employee Management Relations Board, alleging retaliation and constructive termination from employment with the district. The case was dismissed without prejudice pending the final approval of the proposed settlement agreement. The settlement is expected to be paid from the district’s contingency approved funding in the FY 202025/2026 budget.

IVGID’s next meeting is scheduled for July 30, 2025.