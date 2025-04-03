Incline board approves new water rights purchases

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village General Improvement District (IVGID) board met on March 26 to discuss the procurement of residential water meter registers, Water Management Plan updates, a new Budget and Recreation meeting time and selection of an auditor for the 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Trustees unanimously voted to approve an update to the district’s Water Management Plan, which includes the purchase of 8.81 acre feet of water rights for $140,961 by Incline Hotel LLC, which owns the Hyatt Regency at Lake Tahoe. Trustees suggested raising the rate of water rights fees, as the current rate has not been adjusted since 2008.

“I would support this item but with a directive to staff to look at raising the water rights fee and come back to the board at a later date,” said Trustee Dave Noble.

They additionally approved the procurement of 1,860 residential water meter registers and 1,970 transponders through vendor Hydro Specialties Co. in the amount of $387,712.60. In a quick discussion, trustees unanimously approved the date of a hearing for the Budget and Recreation Roll, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025 at 5pm.

District General Manager Robert Harrison additionally gave a brief update around the search for an auditor for the 2024/2025 fiscal year, and said that IVGID has reached out to several potential auditors but has not yet found an agency that has capacity to assist.

“We have two firms that did express an interest,” said Harrison. “They don’t have capacity right now but they have smaller CPAs that they work with.”

“We are hopeful that maybe we will have an engagement letter,” he said.

IVGID’s next meeting is on April 9, 2025 at 5pm, at 893 Southwood Boulevard. Trustees are expected to discuss a draft budget for the upcoming year.