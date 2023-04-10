Incline Board to discuss fiscal budget, recreation and beach facility fees, and contracts related to Effluent Pipeline
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the IVGID Administration Building at 893 Southwood Blvd. to discuss a multitude of budget related items.
The meeting will also live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104.
The meeting will begin with a presentation of additional information requested by the Board of Trustees in regards to the Utility Rate Study.
The much awaited discussion and possible approval of the 2023/23 tentative budget will be discussed
The consent calendar is packed, with potential to see the district approve a contract with Shaw Engineering for the Crystal Peak Road Project for a water-main replacement, along with the potential approval of the Nevada Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network agreement for mutual emergency aid.
Main topics of general business for the evening include the potential approval of a design-build contract of Diamond Peak Base Lodge kitchen renovations, discussion of construction agreements with Granite Construction for the Effluent Pipeline Replacement Project, and the possible awarding of a contract to MeCuen Construction for the Wetlands Effluent Disposal Facility improvements.
The board will also discuss a project partnership agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Effluent Storage Project.
General business will conclude with the potential adoptions of a resolution preliminarily approving the Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee, along with setting the public hearing date for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
To see the entire agenda and livestream the event visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas.
