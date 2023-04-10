Incline Board to discuss fiscal budget, recreation and beach facility fees, and contracts related to Effluent Pipeline

IVGID offices in Incline Village.

Rob Galloway/Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.— The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 at the IVGID Administration Building at 893 Southwood Blvd. to discuss a multitude of budget related items.

The meeting will also live-streamed at livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

The meeting will begin with a presentation of additional information requested by the Board of Trustees in regards to the Utility Rate Study.

The much awaited discussion and possible approval of the 2023/23 tentative budget will be discussed

The consent calendar is packed, with potential to see the district approve a contract with Shaw Engineering for the Crystal Peak Road Project for a water-main replacement, along with the potential approval of the Nevada Water/Wastewater Agency Response Network agreement for mutual emergency aid.

Main topics of general business for the evening include the potential approval of a design-build contract of Diamond Peak Base Lodge kitchen renovations, discussion of construction agreements with Granite Construction for the Effluent Pipeline Replacement Project, and the possible awarding of a contract to MeCuen Construction for the Wetlands Effluent Disposal Facility improvements.

The board will also discuss a project partnership agreement with the US Army Corps of Engineers for the Effluent Storage Project.

General business will conclude with the potential adoptions of a resolution preliminarily approving the Recreation Facility Fee and Beach Facility Fee, along with setting the public hearing date for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

To see the entire agenda and livestream the event visit http://www.yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .