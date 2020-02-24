Incline boys’ and girls’ basketball teams each claim regional championships

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School boys’ and girls’ basketball teams rolled to titles this weekend and both will be the top-ranked teams this week heading into the state championships.

The Highlander boys crushed Yerington 76-50 for the second time in a week on Friday then jumped out to a big lead over West Wendover before holding on for a 68-60 victory Saturday in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Class 2A Northern Region Championships at Pershing County High School.

The Highlanders earned back-to-back regional titles and will try to defend their state championship starting Wednesday at Lawlor Events Center on the campus of University of Nevada, Reno.

Incline jumped out to a 21-15 lead after the first period and led 38-22 at halftime in beating West Wendover for the third time this season. The Wolverines went on a third quarter run to make the score 58-51 heading into the final period.

Incline (24-3) will face the No. 2 seed from the south, The Meadows School (19-7), at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The winner plays at 1 p.m. Saturday against either West Wendover (19-8) or the south’s top seed, Lincoln County (19-8).

The Lady Highlanders (22-3) played suffocating defense on their way to the regional title.

Incline dumped Battle Mountain 48-23 on Friday and defending state champ White Pine 36-19 on Saturday for the northern region crown.

The girls were never threatened in either game and head to state on a 15-game winning streak.

Incline will play the south’s No. 2 seed, Lincoln County (15-9), who were co-champs of the Southern League, at 2:30 p.m., also at Lawlor.

The winner will play either the south’s top seed Calvary Chapel Christian (20-7) or White Pine (19-4) at 11 a.m. Thursday for the title.