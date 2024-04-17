Incline Boys and Girls Club to receive $500,000 for a preschool

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – As part of Gov. Joe Lombardo and the legislature’s recently approved $16.7 million American Rescue Plan Act, the Boys and Girls Club in Incline Village will receive $500,000 to secure a location for a preschool.

“What we see is the real need is to serve the younger age groups (in Incline Village),” said Mindy Carbajal, CEO of Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. “These funds are to support our Nevada community and to really help and support working families.”

The goal is to expand service for infants through 5-year-old children in Incline Village, Carbajal said.

The funding is part of a statewide initiative to expand early learning centers and childcare access for Nevada families. Proposed by Lombardo in conjunction with the Boys and Girls Clubs, early learning expansion creates 1,000 new childcare seats in 14 Nevada communities.

The locations were selected in areas of emerging industrial development, surging populations, and few childcare options, according to a Boys and Girls Club Nevada Alliance news release.

“ARPA funding will provide the critical capital needed to bring these projects to fruition quickly,” said Mike Wurm, Chief Executive Officer of Boys and Girls Clubs of Truckee Meadows. “The projects are shovel-ready and many are highly anticipated by employees in mining, trades, charter schools, and local government. It’s a game-changing economic driver for working parents.”

In addition to Incline Village, the funding will support Boys and Girls Clubs’ capital projects in Carson City (three locations), Dayton, Elko, Ely, Eureka, Las Vegas, Laughlin, Minden, Reno, Spring Creek, and Winnemucca.

The Boys and Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe encompasses Incline Village, Kings Beach, and Truckee. It serves 1,400 children annually and 400 per day.

The Incline Village location at the elementary school serves kindergarten through 5th graders with programs before and after school and during breaks. Annually, there are 168 children in the program with 85 per day.

“So with this opportunity, we’re really at the beginning phases in exploring existing facilities that can support and operate a center in Incline,” Carbajal said. “This would really be like seed funding for doing an assessment … we don’t have a designated spot yet.”

The project timeline is to find a suitable place in Incline Village to support a childcare center by the end of 2024.

“Right now we have 15 Incline Village families on our waitlist,” Carbajal said. “It’s a tricky number … parents need to get on those lists from birth.”

The Kings Beach preschool is full and runs at capacity. It takes 24 children ages 3 to 5 who are potty trained.

The Boys and Girls Clubs help 26,000 youth in 30 Nevada communities. It offers outcome-based programs supported by engaged and trained professionals.