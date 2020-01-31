Incline boys basketball dominating during run at back-to-back titles

Incline's head coach Tim Kelly gives direction.

Bill Rozak / Tahoe Daily Tribune

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline High School on Saturday will induct the boys 1974-75 state championship basketball teams into the Highlander Athletic Hall of Fame.

Those two teams are the only ones that won back-to-back state titles.

For now.

This year’s Highlanders are mowing down Northern League opponents by a bigger margin than they did last year en route to claiming the Nevada 2A title.

Head coach Tim “TK” Kelly routinely trots out the best five players on the floor no matter who the Highlanders are playing. He’s having a blast watching the show.

“It’s really fun to watch, they really like each other,” Kelly said. “They’re so explosive. It’s neat to watch them share the ball. They’re so hard to guard because everybody can shoot the ball. We’re having a good time right now.”

While the Highlanders are trying to stay in the present, they can’t help but look down the line and see what the southern teams are doing, what they might come up against in the state playoffs.

“I can’t lie, we’re starting to look at teams down south,” Kelly said. “That said, we’re not overlooking West Wendover and North Tahoe. But we want to run the table and go undefeated in league.”

Last year, the Highlanders suffered one loss in league, a nailbiter at West Wendover. This year, for the first time in Kelly’s sevens years, Incline beat the Wolverines 78-72 in overtime.

Incline (10-0 Northern) will host West Wendover at 3 p.m. Saturday and will have the Highlanders undivided attention.

“This weekend we get to compete against a team we love to play,” Kelly said. “They don’t like us and want to beat us. And we want that challenge.”

The Highlanders in the past week earned two more victories, 72-42 over Battle Mountain Friday in Incline and 65-26 over Pershing County Saturday on the road.

TT Valosek scored 22 points against Battle Mountain (5-5 Northern), grabbed eight rebounds and dished three assists to lead the way.

Tyler Knight scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, freshman Gannon Gottlieb scored 11, Brody thralls added nine and eight rebounds, Kai Martinez had six points and Brad Rye had five points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists.

Pershing county was no match the next day. Incline jumped out to a 24-3 lead after the first quarter and lead 43-3 at halftime,

Gottlieb scored a team-high 19 points, Thralls added 12 with 10 assists and seven steals and Rye had 11, including three 3-pointers.

The Highlanders host White Pine (6-4 Northern) at 7:30 p.m. Friday before the showdown with Wednover the next day.

Aside from the two teams being inducted in the school’s Hall, David Parsons (1977) and Nikki Mohr (1983) also be honored.