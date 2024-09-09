Incline Boys Soccer officially starts league action

YERINGTON, Nev. – The Incline High boys soccer team went .500 last week as they started league play with a tough match at Truckee High and then dominated out in Yerington.

For the second game in a row the Highlanders came out fast and scored a quick goal against a very strong Truckee Wolverine team to go up 1-0. Junior, Jesus Herrera, scored a beautiful goal in the first 5 minutes to stun Truckee and their home crowd. Unfortunately, like the North Valleys game, the Wolverines found the back of the net just before the half time whistle to tie the game at 1-1.

The momentum of the second half favored the home team as they scored 3 unanswered goals and defeated Incline 4-1.

Head coach Peter Salazar was disappointed with the result in Northern California but he was in a much better mood after the trip to Yerington later in the week.

The Highlanders came out with a sense of purpose on Friday afternoon in eastern NV and absolutely destroyed the host Lions from whistle to whistle for a 6-0 victory.

Senior captain Sam Lager scored his first goal of the season and his younger brother, Freshman Nate Lager scored two goals and added an assist. The Junior duo of, Herrera and Miguel Sanchez added a goal apiece. Rounding out the scoring was Freshman Liam Avenier who scored his first goal in a Highlander uniform. Senior Calvin Day added two assists for Incline.

The 2-3-1 Highlanders had another exciting week as they traveled to Sage Ridge High in Reno on Tuesday and then hosted league rival, North Tahoe, on Thursday night. They finish off with a trip to South Tahoe High School tomorrow, Saturday Sept. 7, for a noon kickoff.