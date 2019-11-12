Incline Village clinic open 7 days a week, offers walk-in, same-day appointments

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Community Hospital Primary Care Clinic will offer walk-in and same-day appointments seven days a week, and on some holidays.

Physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants at the clinic can treat patients suffering from a minor illness or injury, including: cold, flu and other infections; sore throats and coughs; pulled muscles, sprains and strains; cuts, wounds and burns; skin rashes and allergic reactions and vaccinations

The clinic accepts most insurance plans and is located at the Incline Health Center, second floor of Incline Village Community Hospital, on 880 Alder Ave, Incline Village, Nev.

To schedule a same-day appointment, call 775-831-6200.