Incline club gifts handmade quilt to Ukrainian sisters

Pictured from left are Nancy Cline, Marlene Sheff, Roxanna Dunn, Ilona Bakum and Karyna Bakum, Julia Simens, Vickie Twitchell and Valerie Kuchulis

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Ukrainian sisters who escaped to Incline Village from their home country following Russia’s invasion, were recently honored by a local club with a handmade quilt in blues and yellows to represent their nation.

The Bee Inclined Quilters donated the quilt to do something to support what the Ukrainian people are going through.

“All of the members were so moved by the recent events in the Ukraine that we wanted to do something in support of the strife that the Ukrainian people are experiencing, even if it was just a small token on a local level,” said Marlene Sheff, one of the group’s active members, “We explored many options, and decided to gift a quilt that we hand made, utilizing the national colors of the Ukranians flag – blue and yellow/gold.

“We learned that two sisters, Karyna and Ilona Bakum, whose parents cannot come to the U.S. because under Marshall Law and their father could be drafted to the army, had been sponsored by a local Incline Village family through the Humanity for Ukraine program,” she continued. “The older of the two, Karyna, had worked in Incline Village in 2016 on a JV1 program.”

The presentation event was held on Oct. 17, at the home of Valerie Kuchulis, one of the active members of the club. Several members were in attendance, including Nancy Cline who handmade two holiday ornaments in blue and gold for the sisters.

Karyna is 26 and was teaching English to adults at an ESL class in the Ukraine. She has a Masters Degree and a driver’s license. Her sister, Ilona, just graduated in June with a degree in computer science and arrived in Incline Village in August. The sisters can remain in the US for approximately two years. Currently, Karyna works full time at Pet Network and Ilona works part-time at Jiffy’s Pizza.

Bee Inclined Quilters purpose is to promote the art of quilting and giving back to the community. Over the last 18 years, the club has donated hundreds of comfort quilts to many different organizations and communities. The quilters meet the third Thursday of each month at the Incline Village Library Community Room.For more information, contact Valerie Kuchulis at 510-853-9119 or veekuch22@gmail.com.