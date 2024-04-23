Incline Elementary invites new families to parent preview night

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Elementary School invites incoming prekindergarten, kindergarten, and first-grade families to meet staff and tour on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Dinner will be provided.

Registration is open for the 2024-2025 school year. New and returning students need to register.

Incline Elementary School is a pre-K through 5th grade, public community elementary school serving Incline Village and the surrounding areas.

Students receive instruction based on their academic level, from instructional enrichment for students who excel to interventions for students who require additional support.

Instruction is organized around STREAM: science/social studies, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math. Students receive daily STREAM instruction and go on field trips to explore Tahoe, and other STREAM programs through the school’s Tahoe-based partners.

Students rotate daily to specialty courses including music, physical education, art, library, and computer science.

In May 2023, Incline Elementary was designated as a Nevada STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) school.

In 2024, their STEM teacher, Ms. Trina Kleinhenz, was recognized as the Northwestern Nevada teacher of the year.

If you cannot attend parent preview night, contact the school at (775) 832-4250 to make an appointment to come in and receive more information.