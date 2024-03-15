Incline Elementary invites township to family SWEP science night

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Incline Village Elementary School invites the township to its family science event on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The event is for transitional kindergarten through 5th grade students. Siblings are welcome.

“We are a STEM school and are so excited to partner with SWEP (Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships) and the Incline community,” said Dean Heather Fisher.

SWEP is putting on the event at the school. It promotes environmental stewardship by connecting students to their community and environment.

Family Science Night brings parents and students together to learn about science through experiential exhibits.

There will be about 10 stations.

Family Science Night program is a fun, interactive, and educational evening for families, which complements the school day Science Festival on Tuesday. The festival includes community experts who showcase their work in STEAM fields.

STEAM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) is an educational approach that incorporates the arts into STEM, according to TechTarget.com.

STEAM also describes a method of teaching that focuses on skill development, the learning process and real-world problem-solving. STEAM emphasizes empathy, diverse perspectives, creativity and aesthetic design principles.

“When the whole family is involved in scientific exploration, there is no limit to excitement and learning,” according to SWEP’s website. “All of this helps to support our teachers with hands-on, messy experiments that they do not have to prepare or clean up.”

The students will attend a Science Festival Assembly on Tuesday during school. It engages students in hands-on scientific exploration stations that emphasize the scientific method.

On Wednesday night, there will be a Family Science Night.

The event is for families to explore hands-on science experiments together.

SWEP also offers Family Science Nights at Kings Beach Elementary, Tahoe Lake Elementary School, Truckee Elementary School, and Glenshire Elementary School.

SWEP’s partners include Tahoe Truckee Unified School District, Town of Truckee, Keep Truckee Green, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Tahoe Airport Community Partner, Excellence in Education Foundation, Clean Up the Lake, Placer County Vector Department, Tahoe Food Hub, and United States Forest Service.

SWEP envisions a future where students in the Tahoe/Truckee region understand the environment and are empowered to protect it.

SWEP is a community-oriented non-profit.

In 1994, SWEP started as a way to provide comprehensive science and environmental education. It connected students to neighborhood creeks and forests.

In 1995, SWEP received a grant from AmeriCorps and Adopt-A-Watershed. Then it incorporated science programs, outdoor field studies, and ecological restoration projects into Incline Village Schools’ curriculum.

In 1996, SWEP became a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

In collaboration with partners, SWEP has promoted stewardship through student and school sustainability efforts; student advocacy and winter science; steadfast and valued fieldwork; science festivals; and other environmental education programs.

SWEP has staff, a committed volunteer core, and an active board.

Incline Elementary School is a public school serving Incline Village and the surrounding areas.

Instruction is organized around STREAM, science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and math. Students can get daily STREAM instruction, go on field trips, and go to after-school and summer STREAM programs. Partners support these programs.

The school offers a health and wellness program. It includes a half-time physical education instructor who provides fitness activities during the school day, wellness-themed events such as Jog-a-thon, Field Day, and Harvest of the Month, and after-school fitness activities (soccer and ski club).

The school has Back-to-School Night, parent conferences, Family Literacy Night, Dia de los Muertos, PTA meetings for both English and Spanish-speaking parents, parent workshops, and student celebrations of achievement.

Incline Elementary supports technology implementation and 21st century skills that allow students to collaborate, think creatively, and research real-world issues.

Incline Elementary School empowers students to strive for academic, social, and physical excellence while fostering a love for learning and respect for everyone. At this school, education is the shared responsibility of staff, students, parents, and the community.

For more information on SWEP, go to https://www.4swep.org/

For more information on Incline Elementary School, go to https://www.washoeschools.net/inclinees