Incline General Improvement District board to discuss district-wide pricing policy

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Incline Village General Improvement District Board of Trustees will be discussing policy and practice at their upcoming virtual meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

Policy 15.1.0 is up for potential approval on the consent calendar after multiple conversations about the policy were had in 2021. The policy, which establishes the role sand responsibilities of the Audit Committee, was originally adopted in 2009 before the Board decided to revise it in 2017.

In 2020, discussion to more specifically define the role of the Audit Committee began, and almost two years later, the Board is ready to vote on its approval.

In General Business, the Board will be working to implement a district-wide pricing policy which will ensure that there is consistent across the District’s Community Services and Beach venues to meet revenue and cost-recovery targets.

Practice 6.2.0 has been discussed previously in Nov. 2021 when the Board received a presentation in regards to a framework needed to establish a formal pricing policy. The draft includes sections that cover scope, definitions, district-wide pricing consideration and venue specific pricing considerations.





The meeting will end with a second FY2022/23 Budget Workshop, which will see the Board members discuss not only baseline budget assumptions for the next fiscal year, but will also address district-wide issues and budget considerations.

The workshop follows conversations at the previous IVGID Board meeting that centered around priority projects in Incline Village aimed at helping the community, such as the proposed dog park and the potential of upgrades of programs at the Recreation Center.

The Board has been active in providing transparency about projects and budget decisions in each of their meetings, offering public comment both before and after to allow community members to voice their opinions.

To attend the IVGID Board of Trustees meeting, visit livestream.com/accounts/3411104 .

To read the full agenda, visit yourtahoeplace.com/ivgid/board-of-trustees/meetings-and-agendas .