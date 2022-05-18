Incline girls claim regional track, field championship

Incline senior Eiley Tippins, who wasn’t able to participate at the regional meet, takes a selfie with Incline’s 4x400 relay team, Kamryn Fisher, Addy LaForge, Raleigh Derr and Mattison Lampe holding the regional trophy, and Emily Manship after the Highlanders won the Northern Nevada title.

Provided

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline’s Emily Manship walked away from the regional track and field meet this weekend with a whopping four gold medals around her neck, but it was a third place finish in the final event, a team relay, that put the Highlander girls over the top to claim the title.

With most athletes headed home on Saturday afternoon, rivals Incline and North Tahoe went down to the final race, the 4×400-meter relay, to decide the 2A title at the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Northern Region Track and Field Meet at Reed High School in Sparks.

With Incline holding a narrow 164-159.5 lead over North Tahoe entering the event, the Highlanders just needed a third place finish with the Lakers favored to win the event. North Tahoe pulled away for a 10-plus second victory over Coral Academy, and about 23 seconds later, Incline’s team crossed the finish line 10 seconds ahead of fourth place Yerington to secure the championship by a half point — 170-169.5.

Manship had a meet to remember with victories in three individual events and another on a team relay.

The team’s co-captain won the 100-meter dash in a personal best time of 13.13 seconds. She also claimed first in the 200 by more than a second over the field (26.85), with teammate Rebecca Noble in third. She also won the pole vault title with a height of 10 feet, well off her personal best of 11-09 she set a couple of weeks prior, which reset her school record for the fourth time this season. She was part of the winning 4×100 relay team that included Rosemary Heffern, Rebecca Noble and Mattison Lampe.

“She walked away with four gold medals and has been amazing this year,” said Incline coach and athletic director Thomas Reymer. “She’s leading by example and work ethic. She’s going to UCLA next year and she’s balancing AP classes.”

Incline co-captain Mattison Lampe took first place in long jump with a distance of 14 feet, 6.5 inches.

Senior Rebecca Noble earned second in the 400 and her younger sister, sophomore Kira Noble, finished second in the 800 and 1600.

Catherine Kerrigan was third in the 800 and Kamryn Fisher was fourth, with both running personal best times.

Annie Stembridge placed fourth in shot put and was fifth in discus.

Incline senior co-captains Mattison Lampe (left) and Emily Manship are all smiles after the Highlander girls claimed the regional title.

Provided

Resendiz, McMahan leads Incline boys to fourth place

Marcos Resendiz is one of many Incline boys who will be participating in the state meet this weekend at Reed High School.

The Highlanders finished in fourth place with 118 points behind Coral Academy (156), North Tahoe (141) and Battle Mountain (131).

Resendiz took first in shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 4 inches and then recorded his best ever throw in discus to earn third place. His discus toss traveled 114 feet, 2 inches.

Long distance specialist Noah McMahan qualified for state in three events, including the 800, 1600 and 3200.

McMahan finished in second place in all three events behind state favorite Kutoven Stevens from Yerington. McMahan recorded a personal best time of 2 minutes, 7.64 seconds in the 800.

Luc Casini will compete at state in two events, the 400 and high jump and just missed qualifying for state by one place in the 200.

Casini placed second in both the 400 and high jump and was fourth in the 200 with a personal best time which was .38 seconds behind third place.

Alexander Beaulac finished third in the 400 and triple jump, with a personal best leap of 36.5 feet, and was fourth in long jump and fifth in high jump.

Torak “TT” Valosek qualified for the state meet in long jump by finishing in third place.

The top three finishers in each event, not already on a state qualifying team, qualify for the year end meet.

The top two teams advance to state.