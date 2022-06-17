Incline girls hoops coach, Winquest, steps down after back-to-back state titles

Indra Winquest (at right with his wife and two daughters) celebrates a state championship in February. | Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune



INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Indra Winquest will always remember his first year as head coach at Incline Village. He’ll forever remember winning back-to-back state championships and all the league titles and state tournament appearances. And, unfortunately, he’ll never let go of the Highlanders 1-point loss in a state title game which would have been Incline’s fourth state crown in his nine seasons as coach of the varsity girls basketball team.

In the midst of a 41-game win streak and owner of consecutive state championships, Winquest stepped down last week. He submitted his resignation to school officials and said it was one of the most difficult decisions he’s ever made.

Indra Winquest (at right with his wife and two daughters) celebrates a state championship in February at the University of Reno, Nevada’s Lawlor Events Center. | Bill Rozak/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“Highlander basketball has been a significant part of my life for the past 10 years,” Winquest said in his resignation letter. “However, I want to commit more time to other areas of my life, most importantly more time being with my family and having the opportunity to coach my two daughters and be there for them as they pursue their passions. I will forever be grateful to Incline High School and Highlander Nation for giving me the opportunity and providing tremendous support to myself, my family and most importantly the girls’ basketball program.”

Winquest plans to stay involved in Highlander basketball someway but isn’t sure yet what that looks like. He also would like to get back into coaching younger kids, including his two daughters.

Winquest is resigning after claiming back-to-back state championships and approaching the Class 2A record for most consecutive wins.

“This last season was almost like a dream, perfect record and a state title,” Winquest said. “I’m definitely walking away with my head held high. But It feels good to step back. It’s time for somebody else to put their stamp on the program.”

Winquest has led his teams to three state titles overall, including his first year coaching in 2013-14. The current win streak is the sixth longest in the state, and second longest in class 2A. The Highlanders are five victories from tying the 2A mark (46) set by Mineral County from 2001 to 2003.

In his nine years as head coach, including the 2020 season wiped out by COVID, Winquest has compiled an overall record of 159-46, including 91-20 in league play. His team have reached the state tournament six times, they have won five league titles, four northern Nevada regional titles and been to the state final six times.

In his letter he gave special thanks to boys varsity coach Tim “TK” Kelly and Ally Thralls as his biggest supporters and also his wife, Veronica, for allowing him the time to pursue his passion.

“It’s been an extremely humbling and gratifying experience to have the opportunity to coach and mentor all of the student athletes that I have been fortunate enough to have in the program,” Winquest said. “I have built everlasting relationships with all of my players and their families. I have had the opportunity to work with an amazing family of coaches and Incline High School staff. I will forever be grateful to Incline High School and Highlander Nation.

“I am proud of everything that we accomplished together and the experiences and memories along the way,” he added. “It has truly been a magical journey that has made me a better human being. I will always be a basketball coach and will always be a Highlander.”