Incline girls ski to combined state title, South Tahoe named academic champs

KIRKWOOD, Calif. — After two days of racing for Tahoe Basin Ski League state titles, the Incline girls’ team were crowned combined state champions at Kirkwood Mountain Resort.

Led by Mayzie Seward’s seventh place finish during Tuesday’s giant slalom race, the Highlanders managed a runner-up finish as a team in the event.

Seward posted a combined time of 1 minute, 49.1 seconds to lead the team. Maya Phillips finished in ninth place with a total time of 1:51.7, and Corrine Kranz took 12th with a total time of 1:52.3.

The North Tahoe girls’ team won the giant slalom title. The Lakers’ Samantha Milne also won the individual title, finishing with a combined time of 1:39.6.

Skiers returned to Kirkwood Wednesday for slalom, and again the Highlanders finished as state runners-up. Seward led the team again, posting a combined time of 1:23.93 to take sixth place. Phillips was seventh with a total time of 1:26.29, followed by Kranz in eighth place with a combined time of 1:27.36, and Teak Kiesel in ninth place with a total time of 1:30.07.

The Truckee girls’ team won the slalom state title. The Wolverines’ Amber Hansford took the individual championship, finishing with a combined time of 1:13.07.

Ava Bradford led South Tahoe win a runner-up finish in slalom, posting a combined time of 1:14.61. Bradford also took sixth in giant slalom, finishing with a combined time of 1:46.8.

On the boys’ side, Incline’s Calvin Day led he Highlanders in giant slalom with a combined time of 1:47.3 to claim eighth place. Day also finished eighth the following day in slalom, posting a total time of 1:17.22.

South Tahoe’s Aksel Ferrier posted the fastest time for the Vikings, finishing with a combined time of 1:51.8 to take 10th place in giant slalom. Ferrier was also 10th in slalom with a combined time of 1:22.43.

South Tahoe was named this year’s academic state champions with an average GPA of 3.49.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.